NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXE. TD Securities dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.