Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SkyWest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 38.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

