The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,796 shares of company stock worth $5,525,087 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.40 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.