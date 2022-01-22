$1.63 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $202.89. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

