Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of TS opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 705,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

