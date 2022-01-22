The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $221.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive surprise history, with earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect the benefits of higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. Economic recovery is expected to support loan and deposit balances. Inorganic expansion strategies position PNC Financial well for bottom-line growth. Its sound capital deployment activities are positives. However, mounting operating expenses will likely keep denting the company’s bottom line in the near term. The Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary policy and the prevailing low interest-rate environment might persistently strain the bank’s net interest margin (NIM). Exposure to a risky loan portfolio is also bothersome.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

PNC opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

