Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SHPW stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Shapeways has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

