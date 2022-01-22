Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.04). IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

