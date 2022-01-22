ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.