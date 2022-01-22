Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock worth $40,969,988 over the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.