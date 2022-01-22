Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,420 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.