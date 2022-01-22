Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,739 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

