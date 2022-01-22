Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,836 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

DOOR stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

