PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 41.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

