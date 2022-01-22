Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 10,652 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $235.07 million, a PE ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

