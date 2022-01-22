Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $63,000 Position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.50.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

