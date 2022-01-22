Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.