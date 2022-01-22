State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 97,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 183,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.36 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDSI. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

