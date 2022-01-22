State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS opened at $126.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $144.10.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OAS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

