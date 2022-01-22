Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after acquiring an additional 775,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after acquiring an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after acquiring an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NJR stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

