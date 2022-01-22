Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 261,869 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 61.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261,869 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.73 million, a PE ratio of -183.48 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

