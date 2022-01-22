Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.