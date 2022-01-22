Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

