Swiss National Bank Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gray Television by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

