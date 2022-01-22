STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNVVF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

