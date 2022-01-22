Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

