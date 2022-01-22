Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.70.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Prada has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

