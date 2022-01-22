Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target to GBX 680

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 763 ($10.41) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.60) to GBX 768 ($10.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.37.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

