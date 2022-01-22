Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

