Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $85,000 in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIG stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

