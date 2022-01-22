Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:QABSY opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

