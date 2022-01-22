Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHTX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Manhattan Scientifics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

