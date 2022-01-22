Swiss National Bank Acquires 21,400 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

