Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00.

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.60 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $22,551,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 538.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.