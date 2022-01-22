Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,730.19, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.22. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

