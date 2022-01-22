Michael Olaf Thamm Sells 20,352 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CUK opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUK. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

