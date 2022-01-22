Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Pablo M. Koziner Sells 50,579 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $13,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nikola by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.