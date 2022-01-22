Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Pablo M. Koziner Sells 50,579 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NKLA stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.67.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.