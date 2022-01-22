BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $284.00 at Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $284.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.27.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.94 and its 200 day moving average is $286.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.