BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $284.00 at Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $284.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.94 and its 200 day moving average is $286.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

