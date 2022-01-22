Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.22.

ATVI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

