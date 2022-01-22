Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

