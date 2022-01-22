Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.73.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.