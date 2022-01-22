Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. Baidu has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashmore Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Baidu by 1,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 172,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

