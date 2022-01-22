Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,588 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 4,656.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 491,643 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $879.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

