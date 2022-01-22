Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.