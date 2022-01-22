Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $236,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

