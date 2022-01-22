Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,050 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LCII opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

