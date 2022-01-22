Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,503 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after buying an additional 524,749 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after buying an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHC opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.