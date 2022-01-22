Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 231 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.28.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

