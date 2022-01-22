Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.