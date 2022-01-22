ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,863 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

